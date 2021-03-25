Jazz trade for sharpshooter Matt Thomas

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Jazz didn’t really need to make any moves before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, but they acquired another shooter to add to the best team in the league.

The Jazz sent a second round draft pick to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Matt Thomas, a 6-foot-4 second-year sharpshooter out of Iowa State.

In 67 career games, Thomas has made 45.8 percent of his shots from three-point range, including 47 percent in his rookie year. This season, Thomas is averaging 2.7 points, while making 41.5 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

41 of Thomas’ 62 shots this year have come from three-point land.

Fellow Iowa State alum Georges Niang tweeted his excitement about the trade.

Siri, play the boys are back in town! @Theiceman_21 welcome my brother!! https://t.co/Bwz4GE1t85 — Georges Niang (@GeorgesNiang20) March 25, 2021

The Jazz own the NBA’s best record at 31-11, and will next host Memphis Friday and Saturday nights at Vivint Arena.