Jazz trade Dante Exum to Cleveland for Jordan Clarkson, waive Jeff Green

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Dante Exum never lived up to the potential the Utah Jazz saw in him when they drafted him with the 5th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, and on Monday night the team traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for veteran guard Jordan Clarkson.

The Jazz are hoping Clarkson can deliver a boost to their bench scoring. He averaged 14.6 points per game for the Cavaliers this season, and during his 6-year NBA career, Clarkson has averaged 14.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game with the Los Angeles Lakers and Cavaliers.

The Jazz will also send Cleveland 2022 (via San Antonio) and 2023 (via Golden State) second-round picks, according to ESPN.

Clarkson arrives with a $13.4 million expiring contract. Exum has two years, $19.2 million left on his contract.

The deal came together shortly before the Jazz played in Miami and the Cavs hosted Atlanta. Clarkson warmed up on the floor at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse before he was informed of the trade.

“It’s moments like this when you remember that it is a business,” Donovan Mitchell said following the Jazz 107-104 loss to Miami. “He’s a guy that has been such an incredible spirit having gone through what he has gone through injury-wise. I wish him all the best. I loved him as a teammate. We’re definitely going to miss his presence.”

Exum missed the entire 2015-16 season with a knee injury, and missed 124 games the following three seasons combined because of various injuries.

In other moves on Monday, the Jazz waived veteran forward Jeff Green, signed G-League star Rayjon Tucker.

Green averaged 13.0 points and 4.4 rebounds in 29 games with the Jazz this season. He scored 7 points in Monday’s loss to Miami.

Tucker, an undrafted rookie out of Arkansas-Little Rock, has been a dynamic performer this season for the Wisconsin Herd of the G League. Tucker, 22, averaged 23.9 points on 49% shooting from the field, including 38% from 3-point range.

Clarkson figured to be on his way out of Cleveland. He’s in the final year of his contract and had been coming off the bench behind Collin Sexton and rookie Darius Garland, a backcourt the Cavs hope to keep together for years.

Clarkson, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, scored a season-high 33 points in his final game for the Cavs on Friday. The 27-year-old is averaging 14.6 points, 2.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 29 games this season.

“I know he’s a scorer,” Mitchell said about Clarkson. “He can really get going. I really don’t know too much, but I’m excited to have him. He’s going to add some scoring to our team.”

Exum had fallen out of Utah’s rotation and the Jazz had been looking to move the No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 draft. The native of Australia is averaging just 2.2 points and 7.5 minutes this season.

Cleveland has been successful in developing young players and will try to do the same with the 24-year-old Exum, who has battled injuries and has two years left on his contract. He’ll make $9.1 million this season and next.

This is the third trade between Cleveland and Utah in the past three years. Previous deals involved Rodney Hood and Kyle Korver.