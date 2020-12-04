Jazz to tip off season Dec. 23 at Portland

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The first half of the NBA schedule was released on Friday, and the Utah Jazz will tip off the 2020-21 season Dec. 23 at Portland. The Jazz home opener is set for Dec. 26 against Minnesota.

Other Jazz games of note include a New Year’s Eve back-to-back with Utah taking on the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 31 and the next day facing the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 1 in Salt Lake City. The Jazz will take on the New Orleans Pelicans twice in a row, first on Jan. 19 at home on NBA TV and then again Jan. 21 on TNT at Vivint Arena. Utah hosts the Boston Celtics on TNT on Feb. 9 as well as the reigning NBA champion L.A. Lakers on Feb. 24 on ESPN.

Utah is currently scheduled to appear on national television 10 times during the season’s first half, including two TNT broadcasts (Jan. 21 and Feb. 9) and two ESPN games (Jan. 29 and Feb. 24). NBA TV will broadcast six Jazz games (Dec. 31, Jan. 10, Jan. 19, Jan. 23, Jan. 31 and March 1). The complete broadcast schedule will be released at a later date.

Utah’s initial month-by-month breakdown includes four games in December (two home, two road), 17 games in January (eight home, nine road), 14 games in February (seven home, seven road), two games in March (two road).

The first half of the Jazz schedule features seven back-to-back sets (three home/home and four road/road). The longest homestand at Vivint Arena will span six games (Jan. 19 – Jan 29). The Jazz’s longest road trip will be seven games in 11 nights (Jan. 3 – Jan. 13).

For the complete schedule release through March 3rd, click here.

The Jazz will allow some 1,500 fans in the lower bowl at Vivint SmartHome Arena to watch games in person this season.