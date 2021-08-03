Jazz to sign veteran forward Rudy Gay to 2-year deal

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz have reportedly agreed to a free agent deal with 15-year NBA veteran Rudy Gay.

Free agent F Rudy Gay has agreed to a deal with the Utah Jazz, his agent Raymond Brothers of @RocNationSports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports it is a 2-year deal worth h $12.1 million with a player option.

The 34-year-old Gay has spent the last four years with the San Antonio Spurs. Last season, Gay averaged 11.4 points and 4.8 rebounds in 63 games for the Spurs, shooting 42 percent from the field.

Gay began his career in 2006 with Memphis, and played six seasons with Jazz point guard Mike Conley with the Grizzlies.

He also made stops in Toronto and Sacramento. For his career, Gay has averaged 16.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. He is a career 35.0 percent shooter from 3-point range.

Gay’s best season came in 2014-15 when he averaged 21.1 points per game for the Kings.

The deal cannot become official until Friday.

Gay was the eighth overall draft pick out of UConn by the Houston Rockets, who traded him to Memphis.