Jazz to sign shot-blocking center Hassan Whiteside

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz have found another rim protector to back up Rudy Gobert.

7-foot center Hassan Whiteside has agreed to sign with the Jazz for what is believed to be the NBA veteran minimum.

Free agent C Hassan Whiteside has agreed to a deal with the Utah Jazz, @excelbasketball agent Sean Kennedy tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 4, 2021

Whiteside, 32, is coming off his least productive year in the NBA with the Sacramento Kings, when he averaged 8.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in just 36 games.

But before that with the Miami Heat and Portland Trailblazers, Whiteside was a defensive force in the paint. He led the NBA in blocked shots twice, in 2015-16 and in 2019-20.

Whiteside’s best season may have been in the 2016-17 season when he averaged 17.0 points and and NBA-best 14.1 rebounds per game. Whiteside averages a career double-double with 13.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per contest.

With Derrick Favors getting traded to Oklahoma City, Whiteside is expected to back up 3-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, giving the Jazz a formidable pair in the paint.