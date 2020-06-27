Jazz to restart NBA season July 30th against New Orleans

FILE – In this Saturday, March 7, 2020, file photo, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) talks with guard Donovan Mitchell, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, in Detroit. Both players have tested positive for the coronavirus. Gobert’s test result forced the NBA to suspend the season. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The NBA schedule was released on Thursday, and the Utah Jazz will restart the season July 30th in Orlando against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Jazz will play eight games at the Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando without fans before the playoffs begin. After the Pelicans, Utah will face Oklahoma City, the LA Lakers, Memphis, San Antonio, Denver, Dallas and San Antonio again.

The Pelicans and Spurs are the only teams the Jazz will play that are not currently in the playoffs.

The Jazz will play its first five games every other day, until the team plays its only back-to-back games August 7th and 8th against San Antonio and Denver.

Five of the Jazz games will be nationally televised either on ESPN, TNT or NBATV. All eight games will be broadcast locally on AT&T Sports Net.

The Jazz (41-23) are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference, and have already clinched a playoff spot.

Utah will be without second leading scorer Bojan Bogdanovic, who had wrist surgery last month.

The NBA season was shut down March 11th after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

Utah Jazz Schedule:

Thursday 7/30 – New Orleans – 4:30 pm. MT TNT

Saturday 8/1 – Oklahoma City – 1:30 pm MT ESPN

Monday 8/3 – L.A. Lakers – 7:00 pm MT ESPN

Wednesday 8/5 – Memphis – 12:30 pm MT

Friday 8/7 – San Antonio – 11:00 am MT

Saturday 8/8 – Denver – 1:30 pm MT TNT

Monday 8/10 – Dallas – 1:00 pm MT NBATV

Thursday 8/13 – San Antonio – TBD

Earlier today, the NBA and the NBPA confirmed an agreement on health and safety protocols that will govern the resumption of the season. The rigorous program, which addresses risks related to COVID-19 and focuses on the well-being of players, coaches, officials and staff, was developed in consultation with public health experts, infectious disease specialists and government officials.

As announced on Wednesday, the NBA and the NBPA agreed in principle that the goal of the season restart will be to find tangible and sustainable ways to address racial inequality across the country. Leaders from the NBA and the NBPA have also discussed strategies to increase Black representation across the NBA and its teams, ensure greater inclusion of Black-owned and operated businesses across NBA business activities, and form an NBA foundation to expand educational and economic development opportunities across the Black community.

Each team will play eight “seeding games,” as selected from its remaining regular-season matchups. At the conclusion of the seeding games, the seven teams in each conference with the highest combined winning percentages across regular-season games and seeding games will be the first through seventh seeds for the NBA Playoffs for that conference.

Once the 16-team playoff field is set, the NBA Playoffs will proceed in a traditional conference-based format with four rounds and best-of-seven series in each round. The 2020 NBA Finals will end no later than Oct. 13.