Jazz snap 3-game losing skid with 126-112 victory over Memphis

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) looks to defend against Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/George Frey)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The losing streak is over.

Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points and Jeff Green matched his season high with 19 points off the bench, as the Jazz ended a 3-game losing skid with a 126-112 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday night.

Rudy Gobert had 19 points, 11 rebounds and a season-high five assists, and Joe Ingles had a season-high 10 assists and 12 points. Bojan Bogdanovic added 19 points for the Jazz.

Utah shot 57% from the field and went 19 of 34 from 3-point range.

Jaren Jackson, Jr. scored 26 points and Jae Crowder added 13 for the Grizzlies. Memphis lost despite forcing 22 turnovers and shooting 53% from the field.

The Jazz shot 60.5% and went 11 of 19 from 3-point range in the first half.

Memphis kept pace with the Jazz in the first quarter. The Grizzlies went on a 15-5 run to take a 35-28 lead near the end of the quarter. Crowder sparked the run with back-to-back 3-pointers, drawing a foul and converting a free throw on the second.

Memphis took advantage of six Jazz turnovers in the first quarter, converting them into 13 points. The Grizzlies committed two turnovers.

That all changed in the second quarter. Utah forced seven turnovers, scoring 14 points off the miscues. The Jazz held Memphis to 10 points over the first 10½ minutes of the quarter.

That allowed Utah to break the game open before halftime. Utah used a 20-4 run to take a 60-42 lead. Mitchell bookended the run with a layup and a 3-pointer. Green fueled the bulk of outburst with a pair of 3-pointers and a running alley-oop dunk over a two-minute stretch.

Memphis cut the deficit to single digits midway through the third quarter. The Grizzlies closed within 82-75 on back-to-back baskets from Solomon Hill and Grayson Allen. Memphis never got closer than seven points.

Ingles and Bogdanovic hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 15-4 run. Green capped it off with another outside basket, putting the Jazz up 97-79.

Utah next hosts Oklahoma City Monday night.