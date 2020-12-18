Jazz sign Yogi Ferrell and Malcolm Miller

Dallas Mavericks guard Yogi Ferrell (11) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – With the preseason in the books, the Utah Jazz have made some final roster decisions.

The Jazz announced the signing of guard Yogi Ferrell and forward Malcolm Miller, while waiving guard Trevon Bluiett, center Romaro Gill, forward Tre Scott and guard Jake Toolson, a former BYU star.

Ferrell has four years of NBA experience with the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings, owning career averages of 7.8 points, 2.3 assists and 2.1 assists in 20.4 minutes per contest. In 2019-20 he saw action in 50 games for the Kings, averaging 4.4 points, 1.4 assists and 1.0 rebounds in 10.6 minutes per contests.

Miller has played in three NBA seasons with the Toronto Raptors, where he’s averaged 2.0 points on 43.4 percent from the field in 55 career contests (five starts). The Gaithersburg, MD., native has appeared in 97 games (79 starts) in the G League with the Maine Red Claws and Toronto 905, owning career averages of 12.1 points on 46.2 percent from the field, 4.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 blocks in 29.9 minutes per game.

Toolson pent two seasons at BYU (2014-16) before transferring to Utah Valley (2017-19) and then returning to BYU (2019-20) for his final collegiate season. During 2019-20, he posted averages of 15.2 points on 47.2 percent from the field and 47.0 percent from three, along with 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.6 minutes per contest, garnering 2019-20 All-WCC First Team accolades. During his last season at Utah Valley, he was named the 2018-19 WAC Player of the Year.

The Jazz tip off the regular season Dec. 22 at Portland.