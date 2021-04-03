Jazz set NBA record with 18 first half three-pointers in 46-point win over Orlando

Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell, right, hugs Jordan Clarkson (00) after Clarkson came out of an NBA basketball game in the second half against the Orlando Magic, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz put on a shooting clinic Saturday night, and set an NBA record in the process.

The Jazz sank an NBA-record 18 three-pointers in the first half, 26 for the game, crushing the Orlando Magic, 137-91.

Donovan Mitchell led the way with 22 points while sitting out the entire fourth quarter, as the Jazz extended its franchise-best home winning streak to 22.

“This is one of those nights for us where we played really well, and we played the right way,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “We played a team that is going through a transition. That said, we were happy with the way we played and continue to emphasize our identity as a team.”

Mitchell made 6 of 7 from beyond the arc to help Utah open a 78-40 advantage at the break.

Joe Ingles and Bojan Bogdanovic each had 17 for the Jazz. No Utah player logged more than 24 minutes while all 13 players in uniform scored at least five points.

“They want to really help on the roll, when you have a guy like Rudy (Gobert) they want to help people more, so it was being able to pick that apart and find guys,” Mitchell said. “Then guys just taking shots, that’s really what it was: taking the shots that were given.”

The Jazz did all this without Mike Conley, Utah’s usual starting point guard who usually sits one side of back-to-back games to rest his right hamstring.

The Magic actually had more players on the injured list (nine) than they had available to play (eight). Terrence Ross was a late addition to the lineup despite a sore ankle and scored 12 points.

“Regardless of who you’re playing, who’s out there, who’s starting, who’s injured, we’re trying to come out and play the same way that we want to play every game,” Ingles said. “Be aggressive defensively, rebound the ball and run.”

Jordan Clarkson, who had been struggling with his shot, scored 11 of his 15 points in the first quarter as the Jazz led by as many as 20.

The margin first ballooned to 46 when Bogdanovic made a 3 to make it 92-46 in the third quarter.

Despite tailing off in the final quarter with the reserves, Utah still finished 26 for 54 on 3s. It was 14th for the Jazz with more than 20 3-pointers, which is currently second place all-time for a single season.

Utah also set a franchise record with its 39th straight game scoring 100 points. The previous high-water mark of 38 straight was posted during 1983-84 season.

The Jazz pick-and-rolls from all angles and easy dribble penetration created a bevy of wide-open perimeter shots, as the Magic were consistently two steps behind Utah’s movements.

Scoring nearly 30 points a game shooting better than 43 percent from 3-point range since his second All-Star game, Mitchell feels like he’s hitting his stride, especially because the Jazz keep winning.

“The scoring is what it is for me but it’s the decision making, that’s really I would say ‘shocking’ me,” Mitchell said. “It’s really getting to a point where I’m like okay, like you’re making this step, you’re making this leap.”

Utah is now 8-1 in the second game of back-to-backs this season. The Jazz next travel to Dallas to take on the Mavericks Monday night.