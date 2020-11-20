Jazz re-sign Jordan Clarkson, bring back Derrick Favors

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Jordan Clarkson is re-signing with the Utah Jazz, while Derrick Favors is coming back.

Clarkson, an unrestricted free agent, is reportedly signing a 4-year, $52-million deal with the Jazz, while Favors, who played nine seasons with the Jazz before playing with New Orleans last year. has reportedly agreed to a 3-year, $27-million deal.

Clarkson, acquired last December, averaged 15.6 points per game last year for the Jazz.

Favors 9.0 points and 9.8 rebounds last season with the Pelicans.