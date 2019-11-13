Jazz rally for 119-114 win over Brooklyn to stay unbeaten at home

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – After getting home at nearly three o’clock in the morning on Tuesday, the Utah Jazz understandably looked a little sluggish against the Brooklyn Nets.

But after falling behind by 15 points at the half, the Jazz mounted a furious rally and stayed unbeaten at home with a 119-114 victory.

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, while Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 15 rebounds, including the go-ahead putback with 55 seconds to play.

Kyrie Irving, who led Brooklyn with 27 points, missed a potential game-winning three-pointer in the final seconds.

“Everyone contributed,” Gobert said. “It wasn’t an easy night for us in the beginning, but we kept fighting and it’s a big win for us.”

Mike Conley scored 18 points, while Emmanuel Mudiay added 15 and Jeff Green had 13 off the bench for the Jazz.

“What you appreciate about guys that are coming off the bench is that they can come in and not only make plays for each other,” head coach Quin Snyder said. “I know Jeff made some shots, Emmanuel made some shots, but they guarded and they really played for one another.”

The Jazz looked flat taking the court after playing on the road at Golden State the night before. Brooklyn took advantage and built a 68-53 lead at the half.

Jarrett Allen made two free throws and scored on a second-chance dunk to cap a 19-7 run that gave the Nets a 55-43 lead late in the second quarter. Brooklyn led 68-53 when Prince and Irving made back-to-back baskets in the final minute before halftime.

Utah roared to life in the third. The Jazz opened the quarter on a 13-0 run. Conley stole the ball and fed it to Bogdanovic for a layup to cap the run and cut Brooklyn’s lead to 68-66. The Nets went four minutes without making a field goal before Irving broke the drought with back-to-back baskets.

Brooklyn appeared on the verge of pulling away when Jordan sank two free throws to help the Nets go ahead 92-84 heading into the fourth quarter. Green and Mudiay combined for six straight baskets to open the quarter and pushed Utah to a 103-98 lead with 7:52 left.

The Jazz outscored Brooklyn in the second half, 66-46.

Utah is still the only unbeaten team at home in the Western Conference at 6-0.

The Jazz (8-3) next play at Memphis Friday night, as Mike Conley makes his return to the city where he played the first 12 years of his NBA career.