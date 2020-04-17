Jazz point guard Mike Conley wins NBA H-O-R-S-E Challenge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (ABC4 Sports) – Mike Conley is bringing home a title.

The Utah Jazz point guard won the first ever ESPN HORSE Challenge on Thursday, besting Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine in the finals.

The HORSE competition was organized by ESPN, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association to fill the void during the suspension of sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Conley, who knocked off former WNBA star Tamika Catchings in the first round on Sunday, beat former NBA player Chauncey Billups in the first semifinal matchup Thursday. In the second semifinal, LaVine bested WNBA All-Star Allie Quigley to clinch the second spot in the final.

Conley, however, ultimately clinched the win with a series of ambidextrous shots from his home gym in Columbus, Ohio, winning H-O-R-S-E to H-O.

“It’s cool, especially being a part of the first one,” Conley said. “To be able to compete with these guys, Zach, Chauncey, and it’s a fun environment to be a part of. It gives us all something to do in this time that we’re all sitting around the house.”

Conley’s final shot to knock out Billups was an underhanded free throw similar to what NBA Hall of Famer Rick Barry utilized in his career. He took out LaVine by shooting a layup that went over the backboard and in.

Conley then urged fans to continue social distancing to slow the spread of the pandemic.

“Stay safe right now, please,” Conley said. “It’s desperate times all around the world. We’re all affected by it and the best thing we can do is try to help one another.”

In the game of HORSE, players attempt to make a shot from the same spot and in the same style as their opponent. A missed shot results in one lost letter, and the first person to miss five shots that their opponent made — spelling H-O-R-S-E — loses.

Players competed remotely, playing on their hoops at home. State Farm donated more than $200,000 to coronavirus relief charities during the two-night event.