Jazz owner Ryan Smith to provide complimentary tickets to Ja Morant’s family

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) brings the ball up court during the first half of Game 2 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Morant's parents were the target of racist comments during Game 2

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith is trying to make things right with Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant and his family.

According to an ESPN report, Smith has provided complimentary tickets for courtside seats, lodging and a car service for a group of family and friends of Morant for Wednesday’s Game 5 at Vivint Arena.

The Jazz banned three fans indefinitely last week after Morant’s parents were the targets of racist and vulgar comments during Game 2.

“It was a nice gesture from the Jazz,” Tee Morant told ESPN. “It was unfortunate. It was just a few fans. Most of them were great and cheering right alongside with us.”

Ja’s mother, Jamie, will not be making the trip to Salt Lake City.

“She said her anxiety couldn’t take it,” Tee Morant told ESPN.

After the incident last week, Smith publicly apologized on Twitter, saying he was embarrassed and sorry.

Memphis Grizzlies and Morant family… we are embarrassed and sorry. The @UtahJazz have zero tolerance for offensive behavior. We are committed to creating a respectful, competitive environment. https://t.co/cLsKWSk1l1 — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) May 28, 2021

The Jazz lead the series 3 games to 1, and can close out the Grizzlies with one more victory.