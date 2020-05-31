Jazz owner Gail Miller makes statement about riots in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah Jazz owner Gail Miller released a statement Sunday, following the protests that turned violent in downtown Salt Lake City Saturday night.

“Hearts across America, and in Utah, are hurting following events of racism, discrimination and injustice sparked by the recent and senseless death of George Floyd. As I stated on the basketball court of Vivint Smart Home Arena last year, ‘We believe in treating all people with courtesy and respect as human beings… no one wins when respect goes away.’ It is my sincerest hope that we will all work together, peacefully and respectfully, to put an end to the mistreatment of any human being. Our homes, neighborhoods, institutions and businesses are enriched and strengthened when we invite, embrace, and celebrate our rich diversity. We must hold ourselves and those around us accountable and to the highest standards of decency. We must approach each other with empathy and kindness as we continue to build collaboration and, more importantly, inclusivity and trust.”