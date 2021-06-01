Jazz on the verge of moving on in NBA Playoffs

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – After Monday’s 120-113 win over Memphis in Game 4, the Utah Jazz are one win away from moving on to the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

But they’ve been here before and were unable to close the deal.

Last year, the Jazz blew a 3-1 series lead over Denver in the NBA bubble in Orlando. But with games at home and with a healthy Bojan Bogdanovic, they say this year is different.

“We obviously remember that feeling that we had last season,” said Mike Conley, who scored 11 points in Game 4. “It’s not something we want to experience again. That situation in the bubble was really a unique one. That’s certainly not to discount the fact that we are in a position that we want to be in again. But this is a different year. This is a different team.”

For one, the Jazz have a healthy Bojan Bogdanovic. Derrick Favors has also been a solid addition backing up Rudy Gobert. But still, the Jazz did not celebrate their Game 4 victory at all, knowing the job is not completed.

“We came in happy for the win, but we didn’t really come in the locker room like we got them,” Mitchell said. “The job is not done. It’s not finished, and I think that’s the message. I know that’s the message. We have to take care of home court back in Utah. That’s where our head is at.”

The feeling of losing that series to the Nuggets has provided motivational fuel for the Jazz all season long.

“We’ve seen this before, and we’ve been here before,” said Mitchell, who scored 30 points in Game 4. “We’ve played up to this team that we’ve been because of that moment. That fueled us this season. We’re here again, and we’re going to go out there and do what we do.”

Plus, Memphis has already staved off elimination twice in the play-tournament, so theyr’e not going to go down easily.

“They’ve been in those situations before, win or go home,” Gobert said. “So they’re going to come in and play really hard and try to beat us.”

Game 5 is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night at Vivint Arena.