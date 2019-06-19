Jazz make blockbuster trade for Memphis point guard Mike Conley

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz have made a blockbuster trade to get the point guard they wanted.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Jazz have acquired all-star point guard Mike Conley from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Jae Crowder, Kyle Korver, Grayson Allen and this year’s first round draft pick, the 23rd overall.

The Jazz will also send a protected 2020 draft pick to the Grizzlies.

The deal will become official on July 6.

Conley, who will turn 32 in October, who has played all 12 seasons of his NBA career in Memphis, averaged 21.1 points, 6.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game this past season.

Conley tweeted his reaction Wednesday.

What more can I say about my city! You guys made me the man I am today! Memphis is home. Always! 🙌🏾🙌🏾..Time for another chapter! Excited to give all I have to The Jazz and Salt Lake City! 😁#LetsGetIt #GodsPlan #takenote 💪🏾 — Mike Conley (@mconley11) June 19, 2019

For his career, Conley shoots 44.1 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from 3-point range.

Conley is signed through the 2020-21 season with base salaries of $32.5 million and $34.5 million, respectively, the next two seasons, according to Spotrac.com.

This also means the end of Ricky Rubio’s time in Utah. The point guard spend the last two seasons with the Jazz, but is now an unrestricted free agent.

Rubio also tweeted his reaction to the trade.

… it’s time to just be happy. Being angry, sad and overthinking isn’t worth it anymore. Just let things flow. Be positive — Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) June 19, 2019

Crowder has been a major part of the Jazz rotation since being acquired from Cleveland midway through the 2017-18 season. In 80 games last season, Crowder averaged 11.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 27.1 minutes per game.

With the loss of Crowder, the Jazz will almost certainly pick up their team option on Derrick Favors for $16.9 million.

Korver, 38, was expected to retire at the end of last season, but apparently has had a change of heart and plans to play at least one more year. A 3-point specialist, Korver averaged 8.6 points last season, while shooting 39.7 percent from beyond the arc, but struggled with a knee injury at the end of the season.

Allen, last year’s first round draft pick with the 21st overall selection saw playing time towards the end of the regular season, capped by a 40-point game against the Clippers.

With Conley’s salary, the Jazz will not have enough room under the salary cap to sign a big free agent. They will have approximately $4.7 million to spend on a mid-level exception.

The Jazz projected starting lineup now includes Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles, Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors.