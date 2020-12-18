Jazz make 24 three-pointers in 125-105 preseason win over the Clippers

Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson each score 20 as Jazz win third straight preseason game

LOS ANGELES (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz looked ready for the regular season.

The Jazz made 24 three-pointers, capping a 3-0 preseason with a 125-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday night.

Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson each scored 20 points, while Donovan Mitchell added 15 points and eight assists, as the Jazz sank 24 of 52 shots from beyond the three-point arc.

“Coach has been stressing that to us since we were in the Bubble,” said Clarkson, who made five three-pointers. “We were just coming into this preseason trying to find an identity and emphasizing that on the offensive end. Those shots are good for us.”

“It’s a mindset for one,” head coach Quin Snyder said. “They need to take them. It’s been something we’ve tried and we want to do. We feel like, if they’re catch-and-shoot, even if they’re early in the clock they can take them.”

Snyder doesn’t want the Jazz just hoisting up shots from long range. He wants them to be open looks.

“We don’t want to shoot them for the sake of shooting them,” he said.

In his third game back after having wrist surgery in May, Bogdanovic made 7 of 11 shots from the field, 5 of 9 from three-point range, and credited the Jazz defensive effort for creating offensive chances.

“That’s the style we want to play,” he said. “But also, these shots come from our good defense. If we guard and play the way we played tonight, we’re going to be able to shoot a lot of 3s early in our offense.”

Rudy Gobert provided 12 points and 8 boards, while Mike Conley had 12 points and four assists.

The Jazz will tip off the regular season December 22nd at Portland.