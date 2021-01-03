Jazz make 21 three-pointers in 130-109 blowout win over San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs’ Dejounte Murray (5) drives around Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO (ABC4 Sports) – What a way to start the longest road trip of the season.

Bojan Bogdanovic broke out of a mini-slump by scoring 28 points, as the Jazz throttled the San Antonio Spurs Sunday night, 130-109.

Bogdanovic, who came into the game missing his last eight three-point attempts, made six of seven from beyond the arc, 10 of 11 shots overall, as the Jazz blew past the Spurs by making 21 of 41 three-pointers.

The 21 three-pointers was one shy of the franchise record.

Bogdanovic, who had wrist surgery last May, wore a brace for the first time this season.

“It’s something that I’m wearing during the practices,” he said. “But I really hate to play with anything during the game. “It’s kind of helping, so I tried today, and I might start wearing it until my wrist is kind of better.”

Donovan Mitchell added 22 points and nine assists, making five of nine from three-point land, while Mike Conley added 15 points.

Rudy Gobert had six blocked shots and pulled down 16 rebounds for the Jazz (4-2), who remained unbeaten on the road this year.

“For us to do what we’ve been doing tonight is huge,” Mitchell said. “But now it’s a matter of us doing it again, and again and again and again. It’s us being relentless, just continuing to find ways to keep our foot on their neck, continuing to keep that killer mentality on both ends.”

Royce O’Neale recorded his first double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Jordan Clarkson led the charge off the bench with 18 points, while Joe Ingles added 13 points and seven rebounds.

After racing out to a 33-23 lead at the end of the first quarter, the closest the Spurs got was eight points the rest of the game.

Bogdanovic’s 3 with 7:35 remaining in the second quarter gave Utah a 50-29 lead, capping a 15-4 run. It was part of a 34-17 run that began seven minutes into the opening quarter.

San Antonio responded with an 18-6 run to cut the deficit to 56-47 following DeMar DeRozan’s pull-up jumper with 4:08 left in the first half.

But the Jazz responded with a flurry of three-pointers as they had throughout the game, to regain command.

Utah built its lead to as high as 25 points in the fourth quarter.

The Jazz next play at Brooklyn Tuesday night.