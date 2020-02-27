Jazz losing streak reaches four with 114-103 loss to Boston

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) goes to the basket as Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter (11) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Jazz played better, but the result was the same.

Jayson Tatum scored 33 points, as the Boston Celtics handed Utah its fourth straight loss, all at home, 114-103 Thursday night.

Donovan Mitchell poured in 37 points on 32 shots to lead the Jazz, but the Celtics shot 53.6 percent from the field as the Jazz fell to 6th place in the Western Conference with a record of 36-22.

Quin Snyder inserted Royce O’Neale into the starting lineup, and O’Neale responded with 14 points. But Bojan Bogdanovic made just 1 of 8 shots from the field for three points, while Joe Ingles attempted just three shots for the game, finishing with two points.

All five Celtics starters finished in double figures led by Tatum, who made 13 of 20 shots from the field. Jaylen Brown had 20 points, while Marcus Smart poured in 17. Former Jazz star Gordon Hayward, who was booed every time he touched the ball, finished with 12 points.

Trailing 85-82 entering the fourth quarter, former Jazz center Enes Kanter made three buckets, while Smart hit three 3-pointers as the Celtics quickly built the lead to 13, 100-87.

Conley made 5 of 9 three-point attempts, but the rest of the team was 7 for 31 from beyond the arc.

Boston outscored the Jazz in the paint, 56-46.

Utah will try to snap this 4-game skid Friday at home against Washington. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.