Jazz lose first home game of the season to Minnesota, 112-102

Karl Anthony-Towns scores 29 points, while Jazz shoot just 37 percent from the field

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz were the last remaining unbeaten team at home in the Western Conference. But their 6-game home winning streak came to an end, as the Minnesota Timberwolves caught fire in the fourth quarter and pulled away for a 112-102 victory.

Karl-Anthony Towns had seven 3-pointers and 29 points, and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Utah Jazz their first home loss, 112-102 Monday night.

Without second-leading scorer Andrew Wiggins, the Timberwolves held the Jazz to 36.8% shooting and were bolstered by Jeff Teague’s 21 points and 11 assists.

Kelan Martin had seven of his 14 points in Minnesota’s decisive run in the fourth quarter, and Robert Covington added 15 points.

“When you got KAT who can shoot like that, it makes it tough,” said Jazz point guard Mike Conley, who had 15 points and 6 assists. “Especially for us to have to switch or if Rudy’s guarding him, Rudy’s having to extend out from the paint a little more. KAT’s a very good player and very talented.”

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 18 points before fouling out and Donovan Mitchell had 17 points on 5-for-24 shooting for Utah.

“I took some terrible shots,” Mitchell said. “We played defense, but offense is what hurt us today.”

The Jazz led 88-85 before the Timberwolves began a game-changing shooting streak.

Towns hit three consecutive 3-pointers in the fourth, the final jumper from 29 feet with 4:45 to play. Teague hit two free throws in the midst of Towns’ 3-point display and added a driving layup and two more foul shots a short time later.

The point guard then found Martin for a 3-pointer and the largest lead of the night for either team at 103-90.

Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Jazz, who fell to 6-1 at home this season.

“I think the effort was there but we just had too many miscues,” said Jazz guard Emmnuel Mudiay. “Obviously, we never want an “L” but at the same time, there were some spurts where we definitely competed. We had spurts as well where our heads was kind of all over the place.”

Joe Ingles had 12 points, while Jeff Green added 11 off the bench. But Utah made just 36.5 percent of its shots from the field.

The Jazz get a rematch with the T-Wolves Wednesday night in Minnesota.