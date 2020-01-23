Jazz keep rolling with an overpowering 129-96 victory against Golden State

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, left, reaches for a rebound past Golden State Warriors’ Willie Cauley-Stein (2) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Jazz win for 18th time in 20 games, and move into 2nd place in Western Conference

SAN FRANCISCO (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz keep winning, and keep moving up the Western Conference standings.

Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points, while Rudy Gobert added 22 points and 15 rebounds, as the Jazz won for the 18th time in 20 games with a dominating 129-96 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

The Jazz sweep the season series from the Warriors, and move into sole possession of second place in the Western Conference, a half game ahead of the L.A. Clippers, with a record of 31-13.

Utah made 53.8 percent of its shots from the field, and turned the ball over just nine times.

“It’s something our team values,” head coach Quin Snyder said. “Sometimes you get to a point where you’re up against the shot clock because they’re making another pass, but it’s infectious. When guys start doing that, the shots become easier when you know that your teammates are endorsing them with an extra pass.”

The Jazz last three victories over Sacramento, Indiana and Golden State have been by a margin of 23 points, 30 and 33.

Gobert made 10 of 13 shots from the field for the game. He pulled down six rebounds in the first quarter as Utah jumped to a big lead, shooting 61.9% in the opening 12 minutes. The Jazz hit 13 of their first 20 shots but then missed five in a row while the Warriors were just 7 for 24 — including 1 of 7 on 3-pointers.

Joe Ingles dished out eight of Utah’s 31 assists, five in the first quarter, in Utah’s third straight victory and 13th in 14 games as the teams wrapped up their season series with the fourth meeting.

“I think we ran into a team that’s playing about as well as anybody in the league,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “They’re clicking, they’re dominating right now. They dominated us at both ends right from the beginning and I thought we got demoralized in the first half. That was probably the biggest disappointment. I just didn’t love our energy or body language. That’s sometimes the way it goes when you’re struggling.”

D’Angelo Russell overcame a slow start to score 26 points for the Warriors, who lost for the 11th time in 12 games and couldn’t build any momentum at Chase Center after ending a five-game home losing streak with Saturday’s victory over Orlando.

Jazz guard Mike Conley scored eight points in 19 minutes, playing his third game after missing 14 straight and 19 of 20 with tightness in his left hamstring. He scored 14 points in a 118-88 win against the Pacers on Monday, increasing his minutes from 15-plus to nearly 18.

The Jazz bench was led by Georges Niang with 11 points and Jordan Clarkson with 10.

Utah led by 30 points or more for nearly the entire fourth quarter.

Utah’s Tony Bradley and Golden State’s Marquese Chriss were ejected with 21.9 seconds left after jawing at each other.

The Jazz next host Dallas Saturday at 3:00 p.m.