Jazz keep rolling with 103-95 victory over Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (ABC4 Sports) – Minus star point guard Mike Conley, the Utah Jazz got to see Donovan Mitchell do a bit of everything.

Mitchell came within one rebound of a triple-double with 27 points, 11 assists, and nine boards as the Jazz won for the 15th time in 16 games, beating the Indiana Pacers 103-95 Sunday.

The Jazz improved their NBA-best record to 19-5 despite missing Mike Conley, who was scratched with a hamstring injury. Mitchell ensured a fast start with 11 first-quarter points.

“With Mike out, there’s a lot more responsibility on myself and Joe to kind of initiate the offense, and feel the game,” Mitchell said. “We just got to look in more, and find ways to impact the game on every play and that’s what I tried to do.”

When he wasn’t driving past defenders, he was pulling up for uncontested jumpers. When covered, he didn’t hesitate to distribute the ball to teammates.

“From the beginning, I just wanted to establish the mentality that we were going to push through,” Mitchell said. “There were times we were tired, but we had to do it collectively.”

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 18 poitns, and broke an 83-all tie with a three-point play midway through the fourth quarter. Bogdanovic, a former Pacer, and Joe Ingles both hit three-pointers on the next two possessions to ice the game.

The Jazz, playing its third road game in four days, looked tired, shooting just 40 percent from the field.

But the Jazz made up for misses by hitting the boards with a 69-54 advantage that included 17 offensive rebounds.

In the final two minutes, Mitchell banked home a runner and sank a pair of foul shots for a 100-91 lead. During a late timeout, teammates advised him he needed one rebound for a triple-double.

“I’m not the type of person to go and chase it,” Mitchell said. “I’m just trying to find ways to impact the game.”

Jordan Clarkson added 17 off the bench. Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 16 rebounds.

“They had to fight through some stuff, there were some play that were tough,” said head coach Quin Snyder. “There’s always going to be some mistakes, you’re always going to miss some shots, and the ability to just grind through that for both of those guys is what made the game unique.”

Domantas Sabonis scored 20 for the Pacers, who have lost five of six. Malcolm Brogdon had 15 points and seven assists.

With one more victory Tuesday against Boston, the Jazz would equal its best 25-game start in franchise history.