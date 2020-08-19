Jazz hope to avoid costly mistakes in Game 2 against Denver

ORLANDO (ABC4 Sports) – It was an historic performance for Donovan Mitchell in Game 1 against Denver.

But you know he’d trade his 57-point performance, a franchise playoff record, for a victory.

Mitchell played out of his mind Monday, made 19 of 33 shots and was 13 for 13 from the free throw line. But the Jazz still made too many mistake to beat a Denver team with Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic at the top of their games.

“There’s little things that we can control and fix,” said Mitchell, whose 57 points is the third highest in NBA playoff history behind only Michael Jordan (63) and Elgin Baylor (61). “But at the end of the day, we’re not over-reacting. It’s one game and we’ve got to back out there and get ready for Game 2.”

“No one is running in there after the game or during the game saying things aren’t working,” said Joe Ingles, who had 19 points and 6 assists. “I think we can do the things we are doing just a little bit better.”

Things like guarding Jamal Murray better. He torched the Jazz in overtime for 10 of his 36 points, often getting open looks. As a team, Denver made 53.1 percent of its shots from 3-point range (22 for 41).

“The guy who is making shots he’s obviously making, I think they were tough shots, but he’s a good player,” Ingles said. “So there are definitely things I can do better, and I will do better.”

While the Jazz limited Nuggets all-star center Nikola Jokic to just 3 assists, Jokic made 11 of 21 shots for 29 points and 10 rebounds.

“With Jokic and Murray, those are two all-stars on their own,” head coach Quin Snyder said. “When they’re playing together the whole is greater than the sum of the parts. They’re exponentially better because of the way they play off each other”

After rallying to get the game to overtime, the Jazz committed four straight turnovers in OT, as Denver took advantage building a 10-point lead. The Jazz know they just can’t have those kinds of stretches in critical moments.

“We’ve got to do a better job in the overtime at least,” said Mitchell, who had a costly 8-second violation near the end of the fourth quarter. “When they hit a shot, coming back with the same poise. I think we let that affect us a little bit, but like I said, it’s one game. We’ll look at the film and learn from it.”

Help is on the way for the Jazz. Mike Conley is back in the bubble after leaving for the birth of his son, and after quarantining for four days, Conley should be available for Game 3 on Friday.

Rookie Juwan Morgan made a surprise start in Game 1, his first career NBA start, and Morgan took advantage of the opportunity, playing solid defense on Paul Millsap and coming down with 7 rebounds.

“I was feeling good,” said Morgan, who also hit a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. “They guys were talking to me along with the other rookies, and they were just telling me it’s just basketball. We do this everyday and not to be nervous because when you go out there nervous, sometimes you make mistakes. If you just go out there and give it your all, you’ll be in the right places at the right time.”

Snyder was impressed with the way Morgan responded to the challenge.

“I think his development speaks for itself,” Snyder said. “To come in undrafted with our G-League team and continue to improve. When you’re with someone and you continue to see them perform in practice and work, you build trust and confidence. He’s a player that you can trust.”

The Jazz will try to even the best-of-7 series Wednesday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.