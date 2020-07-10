Jazz hold first practice inside the NBA bubble

ORLANDO (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz held its first full team practice since the pandemic hit on Thursday inside the NBA bubble in Orlando.

“It felt great to be back out there,” Jazz all-star center Rudy Gobert said. “I felt like everyone was really locked in. Everything was really positive and we just went right through it. Coach did a great job talking to us and made sure we get our good habits back on point. It’s gonna be a process but I really liked the mindset that we had today.”

The Jazz had been working out individually for a few weeks, but after quarantining for the first 36 hours in Orlando, the team was able to hold a full practice, exactly three weeks before they restart the season against New Orleans.

“The first 10 or 15 minutes of practice was just hooping,” point guard Mike Conley said. “Coach let us go out there and kind of get body-to-body, get physical again, which is something we haven’t been able to do in a long time. Guys had great energy, guys came back in shape. Nobody was hands on knees, none of that. Guys were in shape and ready to play Jazz basketball.”

“Just to play,” head coach Quin Snyder said. “For guys to play together and to get a feel not just for what we do as a team, but for one another. That just takes a little time. I felt like our guys were excited to be out there, and practicing and playing gives them a taste for what they love doing.”

As for goals for the first few days of practice, Snyder said he would like his team to get back into game shape and get their timing down.

“Just make sure we’re getting shots up, game shots with tempo and intensity,” he said. “Hopefully in both those situations, you can also get conditioning in without running wind sprints.”

The Jazz restart the NBA season July 30th against the Pelicans.