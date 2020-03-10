Jazz five-game winning streak ends with 101-92 loss to Toronto

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Home has not been so sweet to the Utah Jazz lately.

Serge Ibaka and Pascal Siakam each scored 27 points, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Utah Jazz 101-92 on Monday night for their fourth straight victory.

The loss was Utah’s fifth in its last six home games, and ended a five-game winning streak.

Donovan Mitchell struggled from the field, making just 4 of 16 shots from the field and finishing with 11 points. Rudy Gobert made 1 of 4 from the field, and ended up with six points and four rebounds.

“We had a number of looks at the rim that we weren’t able to convert,” Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said. “Guys are going to have off nights. There were a lot of little things, whether it’s making open shots when we have them, particularly when we get to the rim. Those possessions are hard, because then you’re defending against numbers the other way. It puts pressure on our defense when we don’t convert. But we have total confidence in our guys, and we’ll bounce back.”

Kyle Lowry added 21 points and seven assists as Toronto used a 52-33 advantage on the glass to improve to 21-4 since Jan. 15. Ibaka grabbed 13 rebounds and Siakam finished with 11 boards and eight assists.

Joe Ingles had 20 points and six assists to lead Utah. Royce O’Neale added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Mike Conley finished with 13 points and seven assists.

Toronto played much of the game without Norman Powell, who sprained his left ankle two minutes into the first quarter. Powell averaged 34.0 points on 57% shooting over his previous two games.

OG Anunoby put back a missed layup to help the Raptors open an 82-72 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Ingles then helped the Jazz put together a 15-3 run. Rudy Gobert capped the surge with a dunk for his first basket of the night, making it 87-85 Utah midway through the quarter.

Toronto scored on four straight possessions, culminating in a Lowry 3-pointer, to take a 95-90 lead with 2:30 left.

“We really struggled to score, obviously, the last six minutes,” Snyder said. “I don’t think we were lacking in execution. We just didn’t score. Our bench had given us a great stretch, and then we came back and felt like the game was going our direction, but it flipped back the other way.”

The Raptors put together a 15-6 run for a 57-51 halftime lead. Siakim, Lowry and Ibaka each scored in the final minute of the half – highlighted by Lowry’s 30-foot pullup 3-pointer – to punctuate the run.

Gobert and Onunoby were both ejected with 40 seconds left in the game for getting into a bit of a scuffle on the court.

The Jazz next play at Oklahoma City Wednesday night.