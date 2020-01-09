Jazz extend winning streak to seven with 128-104 blowout over New York

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The hottest team in the NBA keeps on rolling.

The Utah Jazz made it seven straight wins, and 12 out of 13, with an easy 128-104 blowout win over the lowly New York Knicks Wednesday night.

Emmanuel Mudiay scored a season-high 20 points against his former team, and Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 16 rebounds to power the Utah Jazz to a relatively easy 24-point victory.

Mudiay, who played for the Knicks last season before signing with the Jazz in the summer, made 8 of 12 shots and added four assists.

“I approached this game like it was any other game; same routine, same rotation,” Mudiay said. “I was expecting that Don was gonna come back in but [head coach Quin Snyder] let me go in there and stay. I really appreciate that. That shows what kind of guy he is.”

Bojan Bogdanovic also scored 20 points and Donovan Mitchell had 16 in limited minutes for Utah. None of the Utah starters played more than 29 minutes.

The Jazz had 57 points off the bench led by Mudiay and Tony Bradley, who chipped in 12 points.

“Man, it was great,” Mitchell said. “A lot of the guys, you know, it’s tough. Sometimes you win a bunch of games, you kind of get complacent. Sometimes that happens with teams but for us we came out strong. They hit some tough shots to start but all around we guarded well, we drove the ball well. We found things that have been there for us. It’s always great to get a little bit of a rest for sure.”

Frank Ntilikina had 16 points in 19 minutes and Bobby Portis added 13 points and 13 rebounds for New York.

The Jazz are making the most of a soft stretch of the schedule where most opponents are under .500, but none have been quite as hapless as the current Knicks.

Portis was fined $25,000 by the NBA earlier Wednesday for recklessly making contact above the shoulders of an airborne shooter in the Knicks’ 117-87 loss at the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

He started against Utah as leading scorer Julius Randle missed the game for personal reasons and, again, was whistled for a flagrant foul. This time it was ruled a Flagrant Foul 1 as he whacked Bogdanovic across the forehead on his way to the basket.

Marcus Morris was out with a sore neck and Dennis Smith Jr. sat with an oblique strain, decimating the Knicks bench.

Behind Gobert’s 14 points and nine rebounds in the first half, the Jazz sprinted to a 72-53 at the break and were never challenged the rest of the way.

Joe Ingles added 11 points and 5 assists, as the Jazz dished out 29 assists as a team.

Utah shot better from the field (65.0%) than the line (57.9%) in the first half,

The Jazz outscored the Knicks in the paint 60-38.

Utah will try to extend its winning streak to eight on Friday night at home against Charlotte.