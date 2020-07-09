Jazz enter NBA bubble in Orlando

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz are in the NBA bubble in Orlando.

The Jazz arrived Tuesday night, and if all goes well after two COVID-19 tests, they will hold their first practice Thursday.

But it has already been a road trip unlike any other for 35 members of the Jazz organization.

“We land at the airport, they’ve got two Disney cruise line buses for us,” said Jazz general manager Justin Zanik, the lone Jazz executive to make the trip. “Some of the guys were asking where their Mickey Mouse ears were. We didn’t get those off the bus. As soon as we get to the hotel, we get ushered right into a room, and we immediately got tested right then and there. As soon as we finished our tests, they gave us our Disney bright green wristband to show that we are under quarantine. Provided the first one comes back negative, we’ll get another test. And once we get a second negative test, which we should know sometime in the morning, we’re out.”

Every player is in Orlando except Bojan Bogdanovic, who had season-ending wrist surgery in May, and the Jazz haven’t been able to replace him.

“We do not have the ability to have a plus one on our roster,” said Jazz executive vice president of basketball operations Dennis Lindsey, who did not make the trip to Orlando. “Those are for COVID-19 positive tests. So, we would have had to waive a player to add a player.”

But other than Bogdanovic, the Jazz appear to be in good shape, and starting on July 30th against New Orleans, they want to use the eight regular season games to find their groove before making a run in the playoffs.

“I’m in awe of how much work that we put in,” Lindsey said. “Our players are in terrific shape. They’ve very excited to compete, and so I think we’ll be formidable. Make no mistake, we want to go to Orlando to compete and be great.”

Zanik said the Jazz should be able to gel as a team relatively quickly.

“By the time the playoffs start, you’re talking about five weeks together,” he said. “The good thing is it’s not a completely new team. These players have been together for six months. So it’s not training camp, it’s more re-familiarizing rather than learning something new.”

As for the rift between Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, both of whom have said things are OK now, Zanik said it has been a learning process for the entire organization.

“What this has going for us, is this gives a chance for our players, our coaches, our management to think about what has transpired over this past year,” Zanik added. “Looking forward to being back together under a very unique set of circumstances now, and us being together, communicating and being open on many different levels.”

The Jazz players have not yet revealed what they plan on doing specifically to make their voices heard regarding the Black Lives Matter movement, but the organization stands by the team.

“We fully support our players and Quin on their social justice efforts,” Lindsey said. “We’re really proud of each player and coach and how thoughtful they’ve been.”