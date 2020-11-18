Jazz draft Kansas center Udoka Azuibuike, trade Tony Bradley

FILE – In this Feb. 3, 2020, file photo, Kansas center Udoka Azubuike (35) is congratulated after a dunk against Texas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan. Azubuike was selected by the Utah Jazz in the NBA draft Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz have drafted a young center, while trading another one away.

The Jazz selected Kansas 7-foot, 270-pound center Udoka Azubuike with the 27th overall pick in the NBA Draft, and traded center Tony Bradley and the 38th overall pick to the Detroit Pistons for future considerations.

Bradley was due to make $3.5 million this year for the Jazz. The Pistons are sending cash to the Jazz along with the future considerations.

Azubuike, a native of Nigeria, averaged 13.7 points and 10.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks last year as a senior for the Jayhawks.

Azubuike has a 7-foot-7-inch wingspan and 9-foot-4 standing reach. He is considered to be a very strong finisher at the rim and an improving defender. But he needs to work on his free throw shooting, having shot 44 percent from the line last year.

Azubuike is expected to be Rudy Gobert’s backup this season.

Bradley, a first round pick in 2017, averaged 4.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in three seasons with the Jazz.