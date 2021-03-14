Jazz defense struggles again in 131-119 loss to Golden State

Warriors shoot 56 percent from field as Jazz lose for third time in four games

SAN FRANCISCO (ABC4 Sports) – So far in the second half of the season, the Utah Jazz do not look like the same team they were in the first half.

Draymond Green had his 26th career triple-double with 11 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists and the Golden State Warriors held off the NBA-leading Utah Jazz 131-119 on Sunday to end a season-worst four-game losing streak.

Utah (28-10) has now lost three out of four, and their one win was a struggle against the lowly Houston Rockets.

Rudy Gobert had 24 points and a Jazz franchise-record 28 points, while Donovan Mitchell had 24 points, but the the Warriors torched the Jazz defense, making 56.4 percent from the floor. The Jazz also committed 14 turnovers.

“We’ve just got to be ready for it,” Mitchell said. “Turnovers hurt us, I had four, someone else had four, that hurts, being able to execute. We came back, but they were determined. We kept trying to fight, but at the end of the day they were the aggressor and we didn’t respond.”

“I think we know it by now, but its on us to keep fighting through this and keep finding ways to not let anybody take us out of our mindset,” Gobert said.

Green also had four steals in his second triple-double of the season. Stephen Curry had 32 points with six 3-pointers to go with nine assists.

“Now it matters what we do coming out of it,” Green said. “This could be a turning point.”

Andrew Wiggins added 28 points as Golden State returned home for a rare Sunday matinee at Chase Center, where the Warriors had played just one time over the previous 24 days.

Gobert broke Truck Robinson’s franchise rebounding record of 27 set back in 1977.

“I think he’s keeping his focus, and there’s times when Rudy can let what’s happening on one end of the floor impact the other,” coach Quin Snyder said. “He’s just been much more consistent that that. When he does that he’s obviously very impactful.”

The Jazz had four players score over 20 points, with Mike Conley pouring in 23 and Jordan Clarkson adding 21.

Utah had won the last five against Golden State and two in a row on the Warriors’ home floor.

The Warriors won for the first time since Feb. 26 against Charlotte, a stretch that included an embarrassing road 130-104 loss to the Clippers on Thursday night as the team returned from the All-Star break.

Curry shot 6 for 9 from deep after he went 1 of 8 on against the Clippers on the heels of winning the 3-point contest at the All-Star Game.

Kerr wanted to see energy from his group to keep Utah from getting comfortable.

“We wanted to be the aggressor the entire night. I think when you do that you have a better chance of establishing a front, kind of a wall, a mentality, who you’re going to be,” Kerr said. “That’s how you win games, how you dig out of a four-game losing streak, with your defense.”

The Jazz continue its road trip Tuesday when they take on the Boston Celtics at 5:30 p.m.