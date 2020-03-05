Jazz cruise to third straight win, beating New York, 112-104

NEW YORK (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz continue to feast on inferior teams.

Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic each scored 23 points, and the Utah Jazz beat the lowly New York Knicks for its third straight victory, 112-104 on Wednesday night.

Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Jazz, who won their third straight against a team well below .500 from the Eastern Conference. Utah racked up 129 and 126 points in victories over Washington and Cleveland, respectively, then never trailed against the Knicks.

“No disrespect to teams we’ve been playing but these are games where we should come out on top,” Mitchell said. “We have a test coming up against Boston where we’ve got to keep the same energy. We’ve got to go out and continue to play the same way against tougher teams.”

“That’s the way we should play every night,” Gobert said. “That’s Jazz basketball, and that’s our identity. We have to do it every night, and we have to keep doing it when things get tough.”

The Jazz pulled within a half-game in the West of the fourth-place Houston Rockets, whom the Knicks surprised with a 125-123 victory on Monday.

But New York couldn’t follow that up, quickly falling into a 17-point hole and having its two-game winning streak snapped.

“I’ll give them credit. We’ve played some really good execution teams and I’m not sure there’s a better execution team in the NBA than Utah,” Knicks interim coach Mike Miller said. “It’s the way they just keep coming at you. They make the right plays. They’re just difficult to play with.”

Mike Conley finished with 17 points and eight assists for Utah on six of nine shooting from the field in his second straight solid performance.

“Every now and then you have to go through the lulls of the season to remind you of who you are,” Conley said. “We’re a very good team when we play the right way. It’s fun to be around these guys, it’s fun to play Jazz basketball when that ball moves and guys are so unselfish. That’s why I’m here. I love to be a part of it.”

Julius Randle had 32 points and 11 rebounds for the Knicks, and Bobby Portis came off the bench for 21 points. Elfrid Payton had 20 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

The Jazz came in leading the NBA in 3-point percentage at 38.5%. They hit only 10 for 36 (27.8%) on Wednesday, but that was low mostly because Mitchell and Royce O’Neal each were 1 for 7.

Utah hit enough of them to take a quick lead and stayed safely ahead from there.

Utah started 4 of 6 behind the arc for a 23-11 lead which it pushed to 33-16 when Jordan Clarkson made two free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt with two minutes left in the opening quarter.

The Knicks had it down to 64-54 at halftime and were within three on a few occasions early in the third quarter. But Utah quickly regrouped to push the lead back into double digits and then blew it open early in the fourth.

“They just executed,” Randle said. “They’re a veteran team. They really move the ball, spread the floor, get into the paint, kick it out, swing, swing, swing.”

R.J. Barrett, who tied his season high with 27 points Monday, didn’t make his first field goal until there were just over two minutes left in the first half. He finished with 14 points.

The Jazz next play at Boston Wednesday night.