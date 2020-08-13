Jazz clinch 6th seed and will open NBA playoffs against Denver

Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert (27) attempts a steal against Denver Nuggets’ Mason Plumlee (7) during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

ORLANDO (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz will have nothing to play for in its regular season finale against San Antonio on Thursday.

After Denver’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, coupled with Houston’s loss to Indiana, the Jazz clinched the 6th seed in the Western Conference and will open the NBA playoffs next week against the Nuggets.

The Jazz are 0-3 against Denver this season, including a thrilling double-overtime loss to the Nuggets last week in Orlando.

Dates and times of the playoff series will be announced following Friday’s games in the NBA bubble.

The Jazz (43-28) and Nuggets (46-26) have met three times in the playoffs, the latest coming in 2010 when Utah beat Denver in six games.

The only seeds in the West up for grabs are the 8th and 9th seeds, which will then play a play-in series this weekend. The winner gets the L.A. Lakers in the first round. Portland, Memphis, San Antonio and Phoenix all still have a chance going into tomorrow’s action.

Here are the matchups in the West for the NBA playoffs:

#2 L.A. Clippers vs. #7 Dallas

#3 Denver vs. #6 Utah

#4/#5 Houston vs. #4/#5 Oklahoma City

#1 L.A. Lakers vs #8/#9 Winner of play-in series

Utah will wrap up the regular season Thursday against San Antonio at 4:30 p.m.