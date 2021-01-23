Jazz blow past Warriors for 8th straight win, 127-108

Jazz build 30-point lead at the half and cruise to eight straight win

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz are the hottest team in the NBA right now. They aren’t just beating teams, they’re beating them up.

Donovan Mitchell had 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists as the Utah Jazz routed the Golden State Warriors 127-108 on Saturday night for their eighth straight victory.

Mike Conley scored 17 points and hit five 3s for the Jazz, who led by 30 at halftime and opened a 40-point bulge early in the fourth quarter.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 14 points, seven rebounds and a career-high eight assists. Rudy Gobert added 11 points and 14 boards as six Utah players scored in double figures.

Stephen Curry made five 3-pointers for the Warriors to give him 2,562 in his career — passing Reggie Miller for second place in NBA history. Ray Allen is first with 2,973.

Curry finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to lead Golden State. Andrew Wiggins and James Wiseman each scored 13.

Utah shot 52% from the field in the first half. The Jazz had 18 assists on 28 baskets before halftime while committing only four turnovers. They finished with 28 assists.

Golden State trailed from start to finish.

The Jazz scored baskets on each of their first five possessions to sprint out to a 14-0 lead. Conley and Royce O’Neale each drained three 3-pointers early in the first quarter to ignite Utah’s offense.

Golden State found some footing on offense behind Curry’s efforts, after missing nine of its first 10 shots. Curry scored four baskets and assisted on five others to help the Warriors cut the Jazz lead to 36-28. Overall, the Warriors made 12 of their final 15 shots in the quarter.

Golden State could not build on that momentum during the second period. The Warriors simply could not figure out how to slow down the Jazz offense. Utah closed the first half on a 24-8 run. Conley and Mitchell punctuated the decisive spurt with consecutive 3s, giving the Jazz a 77-47 halftime lead.

Utah went up 115-75 on a 3-pointer from Jordan Clarkson with 10:05 left.

Bogdanovic matched his previous career high of seven assists, set in 2016, by halftime. He had a season high of three assists coming into the game. Utah outrebounded Golden State 69-41.

The Jazz will go for its 9th straight victory Tuesday at home against the New York Knicks.