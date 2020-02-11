Jazz bench delivers huge game as Utah holds off Mavericks, 123-119

DALLAS (ABC4 Sports) – With a tired Jazz team coming off a thrilling win over Houston Sunday night, it would have been understandable if Utah came out flat Monday night in Dallas.

But the Jazz put up 70 points in the first half in route to its third straight win, 123-119.

Jordan Clarkson scored 25 points before fouling out, Rudy Gobert stayed perfect from the floor against Dallas, making all seven of his shot attempts after making all eight attempts in Utah’s home victory last month. Gobert finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds. The 7-foot-1 center has made 17 consecutive shots against Dallas going back to last Feb. 23.

Donovan Mitchell and Sunday night’s hero Bojan Bogdanovic each scored 23 points for the Jazz.

With starting point guard Mike Conley sitting out because of rest, the Jazz bench came through in big fashion.

Led by Clarkson and Emmnauel Mudiay, who poured in 12 points, the Jazz bench scored 50 points.

“They won us the game tonight,” Gobert said. “They were huge. Tony [Bradley] did a great job in the second half, especially on the boards. Emmanuel was great, Jordan was great. It was a big performance from the bench tonight.”

Georges Niang had seven points off the bench, while Bradley added six points and seven rebounds.

“The bench held it down,” Mitchell said. “JC has been playing out of his mind, Emmanuel coming in back home doing his thing, Tony playing incredibly well. George, Joe, that unit really took over. I came out and had a few bad possessions, and then for them to push it back to 16 or 17, that’s huge. That’s what we need.”

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored a season-high 33 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 28 for the Mavericks in their seventh straight game without injured All-Star point guard Luka Doncic.

The second-year sensation, who has a sprained right ankle, could return for the final game before the All-Star break. The Mavericks are 3-4 in their second stint without Doncic, both because of a right ankle sprain.

Both Mitchell and Bogdanovic each hit key baskets late in the fourth quarter to help the Jazz hang on after they led by 23 points in the first half.

Bogdanovic had a pair of clutch 3-pointers a night after the Croatian forward became the NBA’s first player with multiple buzzer-beaters this season, hitting a 3 that beat the Rockets in Houston 114-113.

Mitchell, who was 8 of 12, connected on a tough turnaround jumper for a late seven-point lead. Utah shot a season-high 59% and was 15 of 35 from long range.

Clarkson was 10 of 17 and had eight assists and five rebounds. He fouled out with four minutes remaining as the Jazz won their third straight game since a five-game losing streak that followed a 19-2 stretch.

Hardaway scored 14 points in the third quarter, when Dallas cut a 21-point halftime deficit to three before the Jazz finished the quarter on a 17-4 run.

The Jazz (35-18) play its final game before the All-Star break Wednesday at home against Miami.