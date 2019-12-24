Jazz 5-game win streak ends with 107-104 loss to Miami

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) and forward Duncan Robinson (55) defend against Utah Jazz guard Emmanuel Mudiay (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Miami. The Heat defeated the Jazz 107-104. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

MIAMI (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz were busy making moves off the court Monday night, but couldn’t make enough of a move in the fourth quarter against Miami.

Jimmy Butler scored 20 points, Bam Adebayo scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and the Miami Heat survived a huge night from Rudgy Gobert to beat the Utah Jazz 107-104 on Monday night — improving the NBA’s best home record to 13-1.

“I thought we got tired,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “We had some really good looks. And then not getting stops doesn’t give you an opportunity to score off your defense.”

The Heat were down by seven late in the third, then went on a 21-4 run to take a 10-point lead early in the fourth — and stayed ahead the rest of the way. Tyler Herro scored nine of his 17 points in the fourth for Miami.

“I’ll take the blame for that. It’s on me,” said Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 5 for 18 and finished with 13 points. “He kicked my (butt) on three straight possessions.”

Goran Dragic scored 15 for Miami, which outrebounded the Jazz 55-46 and ended Utah’s season-best five-game winning streak.

Joe Ingles scored a season-high 27 for Utah, which got within three points with about six seconds left on a putback slam by Gobert. But Butler hit a pair of free throws for Miami moments later, sealing the outcome.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 19 for Utah, while Gobert had 18 points and a season-high 20 rebounds to go along with five blocks.

“They are one of the best teams in the league, especially at home,” Bogdanovic said. “But we had a lot of wide open shots that we didn’t knock down. Joe was the only guy offensively that found some rhythm. Tough loss at the end of the day for this road trip.”

“We want to set the bar high,” Snyder said. “But we need to play better. I think we are a team that’s improving, but that’s not enough. I don’t think any of our guys are satisfied with that.”

Shortly before the game, the Jazz agreed to trade little-used reserve guard Dante Exum and a pair of future second-round picks to Cleveland for Jordan Clarkson. Exum averaged 2.2 points in 11 appearances this season; he was on the active roster for the game, but his locker was cleaned out not long afterward.

The Jazz also signed G-League star Rayjon Tucker and waived veteran forward Jeff Green. Green scored 7 points in 18 minutes in his final game with the Jazz.

Utah (18-12) next hosts Portland Thursday night.