Jaylon Johnson drafted by Chicago Bears in second round of 2020 NFL Draft

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Jaylon Johnson’s wait is finally over. The former Utah cornerback was selected by the Chicago Bears with the 50th pick in the NFL draft.

Johnson was considered a first round pick by some analysts but slid all the way to the second round. Considered a true shutdown corner in his career with the Utes, Johnson had seven career interceptions. His 21 career pass breakups is tied for 10th in school history.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham spoke with the media before the draft and said Johnson was ready as soon as he joined the program.

“To be honest with you, there wasn’t a lot of development that had to take place,” Whittingham said. “He was pretty darn good when we got him. He was the whole package.”

The biggest question with Johnson is his injury status. He played with a torn labrum through part of the 2019 season and had surgery to repair it last month. He says he should be fully healed and ready to go by training camp in August.

Johnson was the first Ute taken in this year’s draft.