Jared Leto donates $5,000 to Sandy family struck by car while crossing street

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Sandy family whose two young boys are still recovering in the hospital after being struck by a car is getting some unexpected help from Jared Leto.

Leto said he donated as part of the #goodthingchallenge. He gave $5,000 to the Hofer’s GoFundMe campaign.

“Remember the smallest gesture can make a big impact…even if it’s just a hello and a smile,” said Leto.

Griffin (3) and Watson (18 months) were in a stroller when a car hit them. Watson suffered a broken neck, broken pelvis, and lacerated liver. Griffin suffered a full break skull fracture, broken clavicle, and abrasions. Their @gofundme: https://t.co/mCUd9osP9B — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) October 23, 2019

The boy’s father, Michael Hofer said he was absolutely blown away with Leto’s donation to his family.

“I have no idea how he found out about it either. What an incredible surprise!”

The Hofer family spoke exclusively to ABC4’s Jason Nguyen and shared their story of their boy’s recovery.

“Our oldest has a skull fracture and so that was really concerning,” said the boys’ father Michael Hofer. “He wasn’t doing very well and they had to intubate him.”

Three-year-old Griffin got better as the week went on. He’s held solid food down, even rode a bicycle on Sunday.

You can read the full interview here.

Jared Leto is an actor and singer-songwriter. He is the lead vocalist for the group Thirty Seconds to Mars and is mostly known for his roles in My So-Called Life, Fight Club, Dallas Buyers Club, The Thin Red Line, American Psycho, Blade Runner and as the “Joker” in Suicide Squad.

What others are clicking on: