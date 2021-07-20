Jake Gibb’s playing partner, Taylor Crabb, tests positive for COVID-19

TOKYO (ABC4 Sports) – Utah native Jake Gibb’s fourth Olympics have taken a dramatic turn.

Gibb’s beach volleyball playing partner, Taylor Crabb, has tested positive for COVID-19 in Tokyo, and is likely out of the Olympics.

A new playing partner, Tri Bourne, was reportedly flying from Southern California to Tokyo on Tuesday, and hopes to be ready to go for their first match on Sunday.

At 45 years of age, Gibb is the oldest Olympic volleyball player of all time. He had been playing with Crabb since 2017. Gibb was seen training without Crabb this past weekend in Tokyo.

79 people connected to the Olympic Games have tested positive for COVID-19, including incoming University of Utah freshman gymnast Kara Eaker, who had made the U.S. Olympic team as an alternate.

Gibb is a Bountiful High and University of Utah graduate.