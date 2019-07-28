Newsfore Opt-In Form

IUP Panel on term limits, Mueller testimony and impeachment

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- The United Utah Party is launching an effort to enact term limits in our state with a ballot initiative.


In this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion state representatives Carol Spackman Moss and Mike Winder share their thoughts on the impact of term limits.


They also discuss Robert Mueller’s testimony before two House committees and talk from Democrats about impeachment proceedings.

