‘It’s sweat season’: Utahns prepare for sweltering heat

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The record-setting temperature has Utahns trying to beat the heat any way possible.

There are several events this week getting Utahns outside, but also helping them stay cool.

Utahns gave a bunch a of good examples of when you know it’s too hot outside like if your clothes are sticking to your body, or air conditioning feels luxurious or when there’s not enough water to quench your thirst.

Utahns listed a bunch of other creative ways to beat the heat.

“Once you hit June it’s back sweat season,” said Ryan Nielsen.

We are five days into back sweat season and there was a group of two models who thought it’d be a perfect day for a photoshoot.

“We came out hoping it wasn’t going to be as hot but we were wrong,” said Luna Malyna. “It was twice as hot.”

“Utah is one of those places where it’s constantly cold or super hot and today is one of those super hot days,” said Rae Serbeck.

Rae and Luna’s photographer said he can’t stand the super hot day.

“I live in shorts even in the winter,” said Chris Cano. “It’s always too hot for me.”

Chris is a shorts guy, Rae is an unbutton shirt kind of guy.

“Especially in 100 degree weather, it’s a little rough to wear a shirt,” said Serbeck.

Besides the photoshoot, thousands of Utahns beat the heat by attending Utah Pride Festival.

As temperatures almost reached 100 degrees there was enough water for everyone.

People were fanning themselves and some even held umbrellas to keep the sun away from their face.

“Shade is your bestfriend,” said Cano.

The shade fell in random periods of the day and it felt instantly cooler.

Take for example on Main Street’s Open Streets program.

Utahns ate dinner outside under umbrellas and went for a walk, but that walk was back to their air conditioned cars.

“It’s the time of year where you get out of your car and have to peel your back off of the seat,” said Nielsen.

Utahns, get ready because the next couple days are gonna be hovering above the 90’s.

Remember to handle the heat responsibly. Drink plenty of water and don’t over exert yourself.