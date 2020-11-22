‘It’s just the 2 of us,’ people in SLC keeping gatherings small during Thanksgiving

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Though Gov. Herbert said he is planning to loosen restrictions during Thanksgiving, many community members disagree. Instead, they intend on sticking to their initial plans and will keep their gatherings small and limited to only immediate family.

Aspen Hopkins, a fellow Utahn, is one of those members.

“I think that when you make decisions for yourself sometimes you have to think about the impacts it has on other people,” Hopkins shares. “I know that there are so many people who just think that they won’t have serious impacts if they have COVID and that they are immune to the long-term effects.”

Hopkins plans on having a virtual Thanksgiving especially since her siblings all live in different parts of the country. She said she is willing to make that sacrifice, but knows it may be harder for others.

“Utah is a very family-centric state but people need to continue to think about what’s best for the community,” Hopkins said.

Naysan Mored, another concerned member, said he is planning to have a smaller gathering than he did in years past.

“We are kind of a big family, so this year is going to be different,” Mored said.

Mored also shares that though his family members aren’t at a higher risk, he feels it’s important to protect them.

Hopkins, Mored, and several other community members share that going virtual during the holiday season is the safest way to spend time with loved ones.