‘It’s everywhere’: Graffiti vandals at Zion National Park harm protected land

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) — As visitation at Zion National Park reaches record highs, park officials are asking for the public’s help as they grapple with a rising challenge: unprecedented levels of graffiti along the protected sanctuary’s most popular trails.

“We take this very seriously, and it’s becoming a huge problem for us,” chief ranger Daniel Fagergren tells ABC4 News. “It’s everywhere.”

He says nearly every day at Zion, staff are finding words and shapes painted and drawn with mud, dirt, or pigment or even scratched on rocks or carved within moss. The vandalism has been found along the vast majority of hikes located in Zion Canyon, including The Narrows, Angels Landing, West Rim Trail, Emerald Pools Trails, and Kayenta Trail, and has been increasing since park officials first brought attention to the growing concern back in September.







Photos: Courtesy of Zion National Park

According to Fagergren, the graffiti issues are twofold and both related to the coronavirus pandemic.

One reason behind the problem may be that thousands of first-time visitors from across the nation have flooded the park, including residents of major cities under strict restrictions, some of whom may not appreciate or understand the ethics of preserving and protecting public lands. He says September and October were both record-setting months for visitation. October saw a 30% increase in visitors compared to October of 2019, which was another record-setting year.

Fagergren said another part of the problem is that there have been fewer patrols keeping a sharp lookout for vandals, as he works to keep his own staff safe and prevent them from contracting COVID-19. While more acts of vandalism have slipped through the cracks as a result, he noted that graffiti is also contagious, spreading exponentially as more and more visitors see the vandalism and presume the acts are acceptable.

“It got ahead of us a little bit in that respect, and then it just continued to perpetuate as more and more visitors came,” Fagergren said. “It’s a delicate balance because we don’t want to expose our staff to COVID-19. We’ve had a few staff members contract the virus already.”

Fagergren says that not only is graffiti unsightly and damaging to the surface defaced, but removing it takes time, money, and staff to do so. Depending on the area damaged and what the surface is, he says the vandalism can take park staff hours to remove using a variety of equipment that has to be carried to the site. Often, a damaged site can never be fully restored to its original condition.

“It does alter the natural characteristic of the feature permanently. We can remove a carved name, for example, but we’re enhancing and hastening the erosion process,” Fagergren said. “We’re spraying it with spray bottles or using wire or nylon brushes to scrub it out. Sadly, the next person who comes along may see it as a blank slate and carve their name, so the erosion just continues to grow and deepen.”





Photos: Courtesy of Zion National Park

Park rangers remind the public that graffiti is a crime. A person can be cited with a mandatory appearance before the federal magistrate in St. George, which could lead to up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Fagergren says the vandalism is not just a law enforcement concern but an opportunity to educate the public on the well-established principles of leaving no trace, from remote wilderness areas to local parks and even residents’ own backyard.

“People come to our national parks to find adventure, to escape all sorts of issues particularly during this worldwide pandemic, and to get out and breathe the fresh air,” Fagergren added. “That’s very important, and that also means respecting the resource so that others can come along behind them and enjoy it, too.”