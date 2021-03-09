‘It’s complicated’: Tax season is upon us, how to avoid mistakes

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The COVID-19 pandemic has made tax season a bit trickier this year.

Two relief bills passed in 2020 and millions of Americans continue to struggle.

The Utah Tax Code is 840 pages, but nobody has time to read all of that. It’s confusing and offers little help.

Tax experts said the simplest way to file taxes is to use an e-filing service.

However, for more complicated tax forms they said it is worth it to hire someone to look it over for you.

They said especially with all the variables included in the COVID-19 relief bills, if you aren’t sure what you’re doing, ask for help.

This year’s tax season started five weeks later than usual, but the deadline is back to the original date of April 15th.

The IRS said it’s important that when you file your taxes you set up direct deposit so if you receive another stimulus check you get it faster.

As of now, the third COVID relief bill awaits a vote from the House, which is now expected to happen Wednesday.

Local tax experts say, make sure to take your time when filing and also to remember COVID-19 grants to businesses are taxable income.

“I think people just don’t understand,” said estate tax attorney Scott McCullough. “It’s complicated. The tax code is thousands of pages long. It is super complicated, but there are resources out there. It is one of those overwhelming things, but you don’t know have to know all the details; just enough to get your own stuff done.”

The IRS said if you file your taxes by paper expect delays due to the pandemic.

Typically, you’ll receive your refund back within 3 weeks however if you claimed the earned income tax credit and the additional child tax credit there could be delays.