‘ It’s armor,’ Intermountain Healthcare ER nurse thrilled for COVID-19 vaccine to arrive

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — An Intermountain Healthcare nurse, face to face with COVID-19 patients every day, breathed a memorable sigh of relieve when he heard he and his fellow healthcare workers get access to the vaccine in one more day, on Monday.

Josh Lane said it could not come soon enough.

The waves of COVID patients never seem to stop at the continually overwhelmed hospitals.

“It never seems to stop,” said Lane.

Lane told ABC 4 he feels a responsibility to save those who are diagnosed with COVID.

He said it’s the vaccine that’ll give him a boost.

“It gives us an extra level of protection,” said Lane.

Medical professionals are used to being in PPE and have been as protected as anyone. They’ve been on the frontlines from drive-thru testing sites to emergency rooms.

Lane has hope with the vaccine.

“It’s like relaxing to know we will have that extra level or armor as you call it,” said Lane. “That we can show up, we can still do our jobs, we can take the very best care of patients,”

Patients are continually in and out of the hospital, symptomatic, asymptomatic, on and off ventilators.

Lane said he and his fellow nurses are scared to pass on COVID to other people if they’re asymptomatic.

Even worse he said mending his sick coworkers.

“I can’t imagine taking care of one of my coworkers,” said Lane.

Lane said he can’t imagine that future without a COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s not going to be a quick fix,” said Lane. “We are excited that we are going to be able to get it, but it is still going to take time for everybody in the community to receive it.”

Lane said he applauds all of his coworkers and community members should too for getting the courage to come to work every day knowing they could contract COVID-19 and transmit it to others.

