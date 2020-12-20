‘It’s about the American soul,’ Senator Romney helps orchestrate COVID-19 relief bill for Utahns, Americans

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Senator Mitt Romney said COVID-19 relief bill money should arrive to Utahns within a few weeks if the 900-billion-dollar COVID relief bill is officially passed.

Romney said, for clarification, this is a relief bill, not a stimulus bill. This is to truly help those struggling and to help education and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This is designed to help people who are really struggling right now and people are struggling,” said Romney.

For months, Americans have been struggling in unmeasurable ways. Finally and thankfully, a second COVID-19 bill is offering some relief.

“This is the role of government,” said longtime politican Scott Howell. “This is what they should be there to do.”

Howell has worked in politics for decades and said he is grateful Congress is stepping up to help those who need it most.

“This is give and take and take and give and that’s the way it should be,” said the former Utah Senate Democratic Leader Howell. “I am just impressed Congress finally took adult leadership and finally came together for this quote Christmas miracle.”

Romney wouldn’t call this a miracle rather a big help, a hurdle to address the country’s most urgent needs.

“It means it’ll be of help to some of the communities most hard hit and to the businesses most hard hit,” said Romney. “The hospitality industry, hotels, restaurants, people who are just hanging on with their business.”

Small businesses that have already received a loan from the last go-around can reapply and receive another grant if they meet the criteria. Sen. Romney said unemployment benefits will be extended three more months past the deadline of Christmas Day.

He estimated nearly $82 billion will go to education and four billion will go to student loan forgiveness, which will be extended.

How this legislation stands now, people whose household income is under $100,000 will receive a one-time $600 payment. Those receiving unemployment benefits will receive an extra $300 per week.

“Instead of thinking, we are going to solve all the problems that exist in the country, we are really focused on people who need help during a critical time and during these holiday days that group needs to know help is on the way and it is,” said Romney.

Romney said the legislation is not final yet and could change but he is sure this deal will get passed in the next couple of days.

Romney along with seven other senators spearheaded this legislation. Romney told ABC 4 they met several times over the last month to get this drafted.

He said it isn’t perfect, but it will be a tremendous help to Americans and Utahns.