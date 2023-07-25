SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! Today will be hot once again, with the chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The bottom line? Isolated thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and present the risk of flash flooding in parts of the state.

Daytime highs will mainly be in the mid-90s across the Beehive state. However, there will be a few triple digits mixed in. Triple digits will be possible for St. George, Hanksville, and Moab. Moab and St. George will see the highest temps, peaking at about 107 degrees.

Enough moisture will provide isolated thunderstorm chances in the afternoon and evening hours. A very isolated severe thunderstorm cannot be ruled out of the forecast, however, is not very likely. If a severe thunderstorm were to develop, small hail and gusty winds would be the threat.

The biggest threat with these storms will be the potential for flooding. For places like San Rafael Swell and Capitol Reef National Park, flash flooding will be probable. For Zion, Bryce Canyon, and the Grand Staircase flash flooding is possible. In these areas avoid backcountry hikes and slot canyons. If you have any outdoor activities planned, make sure to stay weather aware.

Overall, temps won’t change much for the remainder of the seven day forecast. For the Wasatch Front, temperatures will stay in the mid to upper-90s, with the low triple-digits being possible by the weekend. For St. George, temperatures will range from 104 degrees to about 108 degrees.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!