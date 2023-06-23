SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! It’s Friday, and we remain under southwest flow today, bringing a slight chance of storms to northern Utah. Although this southwest flow tends to be dry, we can anticipate gustier winds as a weak system grazes the northern part of the state.

The Bottom line?! Generally dry weather for much of the state Friday, few storms will form over northern Utah this afternoon with the main focus over the West Desert.

Temperatures will be a touch cooler along northern Utah due to the passage of this system. While most areas will remain dry, the northern half of Utah could see isolated showers and thunderstorms, particularly favoring the high terrain and the West Desert. The risk for active weather will increase as you head north and east into eastern Idaho and western Wyoming.

After this system passes, we’ll witness a similar weather pattern, with a low-pressure area to the west and a high-pressure area to the southeast. Consequently, we can expect a relatively calm stretch of weather with slightly cooler daytime highs on Saturday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

However, as we move into Sunday and Monday, the southerly winds will pick up, resulting in a more significant warm-up. This could bring temperatures in the Wasatch Front area back to the low 90s, and there’s even a chance of approaching 100 degrees in St. George.

The extended forecast shows we’ll see another weak low graze the region by the middle of next week, after that, it’s looking like Mother Nature cranks up the heat. High pressure will likely move over the state for the latter half of next week and allow temperatures to climb roughly 10 degrees above normal. This means highs will be in the mid-90s for the Wasatch Front, 104-108 for St. George!

With the dead heat of summer just around the corner, so make the most of these cooler, below-average days while you can!