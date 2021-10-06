Isolated rain chance continues with bigger changes ahead

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – We are halfway through the work week, Utah! Happy Wednesday! Yesterday kicked off an active pattern that will be sticking around for today and tomorrow. The low pressure that brought a good amount of wet weather to southern Utah will bring scattered showers the the northern and eastern half of the state today. A stray shower may be possible in the higher elevations early on in the southwest desert, but by the afternoon skies look to be dry there. The best chance for seeing rain today will be in northwestern Utah from this afternoon into the tonight as the low continues to move northward. Temperatures will also be a lot cooler for the northern half of the state with highs running about 5-10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Highs along the Wasatch Front will be in the low 70s while we won’t see many changes temperature wise down south compared to yesterday even with a bit more sunshine than yesterday. Highs will be near 80 in St. George and upper 60s in Cedar City.

Another quick hitting system will mean more unsettled weather for our Thursday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain possible, mainly for northern Utah with a small chance for high elevation showers down south. Temperatures tomorrow won’t stray too far away from what we get today. A more potent system will be arriving Friday into the weekend. This will bring us a better chance for widespread rain across the state with colder air spilling in which will see our snow levels drop. Highs will fall into the 50s along the Wasatch Front and 70s down in St. George. In areas like Park City, the high on Saturday will only mange the mid 40s! We’ll dry out Sunday before another system looks to move in early next week which could bring even bigger changes, stay tuned!

The bottom line? We’ll be looking at more hit or miss showers through tomorrow with cooler temperatures.

Stay on top of all our weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast! We are There4 You!