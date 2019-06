Salt Lake City, Utah (ABC4 News) – The subject of Utah’s first Silver Alert is safe and sound at home after a long journey spanning several states.

The Orem Police Department issued the alert after being informed it was an option by ABC4 News.

Representative Lee Perry, (R) Perry, sponsored the bill to create the new system to help bring endangered seniors home safely.

He joins us this week to discuss how it should work and why it’s been slow to implement.