Iron County issues alert for suspect who fled from officers

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Iron County authorities have issued an alert for a suspect they said ran after a chase with officers.

The alert went out to citizens in the area to be aware of a white male 5′ 11″ tall, 135 pounds with very short, almost balding, dark brown hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt and was last seen heading on foot into the Shurtz Canyon and Green Lake Trails.

Police said they do believe he is armed and to use caution. If anyone sees someone fitting his description in that area, you are asked to call 911.