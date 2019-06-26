Investigators find ‘dummy cameras’ at Mackenzie Lueck’s last known location

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City Police are running down several search warrants in an attempt to locate 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck.

Detectives say she’s been missing for nine days and her last known location was at Hatch Park in North Salt Lake.

Investigators are searching through more than 125 tips, many of them new, in order to find the 23-year-old University of Utah nursing student who went missing on June 17th.

Salt Lake City Police Assistant Chief Tim Doubt says officers still need the publics help.

“We encourage the public to help us answer these lingering questions such as who was the person she met in Hatch Park? Does Mackenzie have an alternate phone that she has used in the past or is using? Does she have social media accounts that we don’t know about? Is anyone in contact with Mackenzie online currently or within the last week?” Asst. Chief Doubt said.

Police released surveillance photos of Mackenzie at the airport the night she vanished.

Investigators say Mackenzie’s last known communication was a text she sent to her mom at 2:01 a.m. nine days ago to let her know she landed.

By 3 a.m. that Monday, she was dropped off at Hatch Park by a Lyft Driver and got in another vehicle. Police don’t know the make or model of the vehicle she got in or if the driver was a woman or man.

One place police looked for clues were the cameras at Hatch Park, just to find out they don’t work.

“Dummy camera” at Hatch Park

“Hatch Park doesn’t have any cameras. We have some ‘dummy cameras’,” said North Salt Lake City Manager Ken Leetham. “This park’s right on the main street, it’s right near the police station, and so it gets a lot of attention. A lot of eyes are on this park,” he added.

Detectives are hoping anyone who had eyes on Hatch Park at 3 a.m. in the morning June 17th will give them a call at 801.799.4420 because it could possibly break the case wide open.

Salt Lake City Police say if there are any updates, they will release them on Twitter under @SLCPD.

What others are clicking on: